STF authorizes compensation for ICMS losses to three states

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined that the federal government should compensate for the loss of revenue in Acre, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Norte by limiting the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services. (ICMS).

By the decision, signed on Friday (19), the compensation should be made through the reduction of public debt values ​​of the states with the Union, starting this month.

The decision was motivated by actions brought by the states before Complementary Law 194/2022, which limited the tax rate on operations involving fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

When granting the injunction, the minister understood that the compensation must occur immediately, and not only in 2023, after the collection of collection, as defended by the Union.

“It is not possible to extract a more restrictive interpretation, whether constitutional or legal, in which the amount owed as compensatory in 2022 would be calculated, for the compensation itself to stand out only in 2023, given that the loss of revenue due to legislative intervention in The debate affects the cash flow of subnational entities immediately and the compensation aims to restore that one, and it is not possible to tolerate that subnational entities wait practically six months for such recomposition/equalization/compensation”, understood the minister.

According to the decision, the federal government will also not be able to register states in a default register and charge late payment charges on compensation.