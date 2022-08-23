Inter-American Court of Human Rights has sessions in Brazil

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) opens tomorrow (23), in Brasília, its 150th regular session. Four public hearings will be held on cases judged by the agency, between the 23rd and .

The hearings will take place at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and deal with four disputes.

At On Tuesday (23), a hearing will take place on the case that opposes the Tagaeri and Taromenane indigenous peoples, who opted for voluntary isolation, against the State of Ecuador. Both indigenous peoples accuse violations of their territories and attacks on their natural resources and ways of life.

In , the topic will be the Oliveira Fuentes v. Peru. It is about the judgment on a homosexual who was the target of discrimination for his sexual orientation in a supermarket. He denounced the discrimination to state bodies, but he never managed to get the charges heard. The case discusses the State’s possible failure to protect individual liberties.

In , it will be the turn of the case of Álvarez v. Argentina, in which the possible violation of a man’s human rights is analyzed, did not have enough time to prepare his defense in a judicial process.

Finally, in -fair, , the IACHR examines the Case of Garcia Rodríguez and Reyes Alzipar v. Mexico, in which the Mexican State is responsible for possible violations of due process of law, torture and deprivation of liberty of two men who had been in preventive detention for more than 17 years.

In this On Friday (22) a seminar was held at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, to mark the IACHR’s visit to Brazil. This is the third time that the Period of Ordinary Sessions of the IACHR has come to Brazil, recalled the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, when opening the event. The other two were in 2006 and 2013.

All information on the 150th regular session of the IACHR can be found on the portal on the Court’s visit to Brazil.