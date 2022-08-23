BrazilBrazil

President of the Senate congratulates Moraes on taking command of the TSE

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, met with the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, this afternoon (22). The meeting took place at the TSE and was, according to Pacheco, to congratulate the magistrate on his new term as president of the Court. At the end, in a conversation with journalists, Pacheco was asked about the electoral process and said he did not admit anything other than “democratic normality”.

“It is very good to see the debates, the ideas, the interviews, to know what each candidate has as a proposal. And that this way of doing politics prevails, with a proposal, with an idea, with dialogue, with respect to divergence, this is fundamental for democracy, so I do not want to admit any other possibility other than that of democratic normality”.

The president of the Senate and Congress also reinforced the role of candidates in contributing to an environment of pacification and full democracy, without questioning the results that come out of the polls. “The role of candidates to have this behavior, this posture that seeks this pacification is very important because it is the best way to exercise this democracy”, he said. “I am confident that voters will exercise their will on October 2nd and that the result will be absolutely respected by all parties and candidates,” he added.

Free electoral propaganda on television and radio starts next Friday (26). The first round will be on October 2nd.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




