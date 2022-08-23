BrazilBrazil

Soraya Thronicke launches measures to fight corruption

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, defended today (22), on social networks, measures to fight corruption in the country. Among the actions listed is the creation of a specific court to judge the crime and the end of the privileged forum.

“Four measures to end corruption: end the privileged forum; creation of anti-corruption court; independence of the Federal Police; and toughen the laws for white collar crimes,” Thronicke said on Twitter.

During this morning, the candidate, who was in João Pessoa, gave interviews by phone. In the afternoon, back in São Paulo, she did media training and recorded content for the free electoral program.

Stay on top of the agendas of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic for this Monday.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




