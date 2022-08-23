BrazilBrazil

Pablo Marçal promises most prosperous country in the world by the end of the decade

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by PROS, Pablo Marçal, promised today (22) that, if elected, he will make Brazil the most prosperous country on the planet by the end of the decade. Marçal also said that he is not concerned with ideological issues, but with the country’s future.

Brazil runs a great risk if it puts me in the presidency: the risk of Brazil becoming the most prosperous nation on Earth by the end of this decade,” he wrote. “It’s a big risk to put me there because I won’t be fighting ideological issues. I am worried about the future of Brazil”, he added. The statements were posted on social media.

In today’s agenda it was foreseen, in the morning, that the candidate would grant an interview to Rádio Trianon, in São Paulo. In the afternoon, the candidate had scheduled a meeting with his deputy Pérola Neggra and, in the evening, an interview for the newspaper Gazeta do Povo.

