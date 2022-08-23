Manchester beat Liverpool and crowd protests turn into celebration

Manchester United clinched a totally unexpected 2-1 victory over rivals Liverpool in a Premier League game at Old Trafford on Monday and turned fan protests against the club’s owners into a rare night of celebration.

United’s much better performance, which secured the club’s first points in the competition with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, left Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool still without a win in their opening three games of the season, and with just two points in the table.

It was also the first win for Dutch United manager Erik ten Hag, rewarded for his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and team captain Harry Maguire on the bench.

“I’m happy with the performance, but we have to bring it to every game,” said Ten Hag. “That we don’t just do this against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult. We need to bring that strength to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit.”

After Manchester’s humiliating 4-0 defeat in Brentford, the week was one of big question marks over the club’s owners, the Glazer family, who live in Florida, and some fans marched into the stadium in protest before kick-off. asking for the sale of the club.

The failures in the signing attempts were also criticized, but before the start of the match, the Brazilian athlete Casemiro, newcomer from Real Madrid, was introduced to the fans, although the welcome cheers threatened to be drowned out by the critical chants of the Glazer family.

That strange juxtaposition of support and protest remained throughout the game, but United’s best display in over a year defined the night.

