Daughter of Russian Ultranationalist Killed in Car Explosion

The daughter of an ultranationalist Russian ideologue, who advocates Russia’s annexation of Ukraine, was killed in an alleged car bomb attack outside Moscow, Russian state investigators said on Sunday.

Darya Dugina, daughter of ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed Saturday night after an alleged explosive destroyed the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving.

The Russian Foreign Ministry speculates that Ukraine may be behind the attack. Ukraine denies any involvement.

Andrei Krasnov, a person who knew Dugina, said the vehicle belonged to his father and that he was likely the target of the attack, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

A father and daughter were attending a festival on the outskirts of Moscow, and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, the Russian government newspaper reported. Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

“An explosive device was placed under the car on the driver’s side,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. “Darya Dugina, who was behind the wheel, died at the scene.

“The investigation believes the crime was planned in advance and contractual in nature,” he added.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that if the investigation led to Ukraine, it would indicate a policy of “state terrorism” on Kiev’s part.

Ukraine has denied involvement.

“I confirm that Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with it because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation and, moreover, we are not a terrorist state,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television. .

