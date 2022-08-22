The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the Presidency and Vice-President were received; 223 for governor and vice-governor, 232 for senator, 10,376 for federal deputy, 16,421 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm. The campaign runs until October 1, the day before the first round.

Check out the Senate candidates for Goiás:

Alexandre Baldy (PP) – nº 111 – Coalition: PP

Antônio Paixão (PCO) – nº 290 – Coalition: PCO

Delegate Waldir (União) – nº 444 – Coalition: União

Denise Carvalho (PC do B) – nº 651 – Coalition: Juntos por Goiás e Pelo Brazil

João Campos (Republicans) – nº 100 – Coalition: Intelligent State

Leonardo Rizzo (New) – nº 300 – Coalition: New

Manu Jacob (Psol) – nº 500 – Coalition: Federation Psol Rede

Marconi Perillo (PSDB) – nº 456 – Coalition: PSDB Citizenship Federation

Vilmar Rocha (PSD) – nº 555 – Coalition: PSD

Wilder Morais (PL) – nº 222 – Coalition: PL