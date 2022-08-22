The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the Presidency and Vice-President were received; 223 for governor and vice-governor, 232 for senator, 10,376 for federal deputy, 16,421 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm. The campaign runs until October 1, the day before the first round.

Check out the Senate candidates for Mato Grosso do Sul:

Anizio Tocchio (PSOL) – nº 500 – Coalition: Federation PSOL Rede

Jeferson Bezerra (Agir) – nº 368 – Coalition: Agir

Judge Odilon (PSD) – nº 555 – Coalition: Coalition Muda MS

Mandetta (União) – nº 444 – Coalition: Playing Ahead to Take Care of Our People

Professor Tiago Botelho (PT) – nº 133 – Coalition: Brazilian Federation of Hope – Fé Brazil (PT/ PC do B/ PV)

Tereza Cristina (PP) – nº 111 – Coalition: Coalition Working for a New Future II