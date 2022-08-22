BrazilBrazil

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the Presidency and Vice-President were received; 223 for governor and vice-governor, 232 for senator, 10,376 for federal deputy, 16,421 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm. The campaign runs until October 1, the day before the first round.

Check out the Senate candidates for Mato Grosso:

Antônio Galvan (PTB) – nº 144 – Coalition: PTB

Feliciano Azuaga (New) – nº 300 – Coalition: New

Jorge Yanai (DC) – nº 270 – Coalition: A Força do Bem

José Roberto (PSOL) – nº 500 – Coalition: Federation PSOL Rede

Kássio Coelho (Patriot) – nº 510 – Coalition: Patriota

Neri Geller (PP) – nº 111 – Coalition: To take care of people

Wellington Facundes (PL) – nº 222 – Coalition: Mato Grosso Coalition Moving forward, your life getting better

From Brazil, by EBC News




