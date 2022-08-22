BrazilBrazil

Floods and landslides leave dozens dead in India

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India in the past three days, officials said on Sunday.

The rains destroyed hundreds of villages, washing away homes and leaving residents stranded as rescue teams struggled to evacuate survivors.

Heavy rains followed by landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days have killed at least 36 people, a state government official told Reuters.

In the neighboring mountain state of Uttarakhand, an official government statement said there were four dead and 13 missing due to the continuous rains.

In the eastern state of Odisha, at least six people died amid torrential rains, local officials said.

Officials in Ramgarh district in the eastern state of Jharkhand said five people were swept away by the waters of the Nalkari River, which overflowed yesterday. Four bodies have been recovered so far.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Check out the Senate candidates for Goiás

16 mins ago

Check out the Senate candidates for Mato Grosso do Sul

37 mins ago

Check out the Senate candidates for Mato Grosso

1 hour ago

Brazil will have the heart of D. Pedro I in the celebrations of independence

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.