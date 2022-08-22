Floods and landslides leave dozens dead in India

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India in the past three days, officials said on Sunday.

The rains destroyed hundreds of villages, washing away homes and leaving residents stranded as rescue teams struggled to evacuate survivors.

Heavy rains followed by landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days have killed at least 36 people, a state government official told Reuters.

In the neighboring mountain state of Uttarakhand, an official government statement said there were four dead and 13 missing due to the continuous rains.

In the eastern state of Odisha, at least six people died amid torrential rains, local officials said.

Officials in Ramgarh district in the eastern state of Jharkhand said five people were swept away by the waters of the Nalkari River, which overflowed yesterday. Four bodies have been recovered so far.

