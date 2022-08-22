Check the day of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic

On the first Sunday of electoral activity, the presidential candidates made different campaign acts for Brazil. Today (21), the candidates fulfilled agendas that were divided between cities in the Northeast and Southeast.

The PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes, walked in the morning at the São Sebastião market in Fortaleza. He spoke to voters and traders, presenting his minimum income proposal. “No Brazilian household will have an income of less than a thousand reais. In addition to eradicating hunger in homes, it will also help to revive the economy. Commerce will be the first to feel the effects of this proposal, which will have constitutional status and cannot be used as blackmail during elections. The Minimum Income will reactivate the entire production chain in Brazil and generate many jobs,” said Ciro.

Constituent Eymael (DC) took the opportunity to rest this weekend with his family and did not fulfill the official agenda.

The presidential candidate Felipe D’Avila (Novo) participated in recordings for his election campaign.

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had no official campaign activity this Sunday.

Léo Péricles (UP) does leafleting at the Hippie Fair in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The press office of Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reported that the candidate had no campaign activities during the day.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) had no public agenda during the day. An act of “sticking” cars is planned for the night in Guarulhos (SP).

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not have a public agenda, as he is under house arrest.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) visited the community of Heliópolis, in the south of São Paulo, where she met with the Homeless Movement of Ipiranga. She addressed the issue of housing policy. “We have to take all these public areas that are abandoned today, in the centers and on the outskirts of cities, and give them to the municipalities and states. There is no point in areas of old railroad networks, state-owned companies, public bodies, which are of no use to the Union, and building houses, which are the gateway to citizenship. We are going to build 1 million houses in lane one, 250,000 a year”, highlighted Tebet.

Sofia Manzano (PCB) fulfilled the internal schedule of preparation for the week’s travel calendar.

Soraya Thronicke (União) made, in the morning, a walk and face to face with voters at Feira do Rangel, in João Pessoa, Paraíba. Then she visited the Shopping Rural project, in the Jacumã Conde neighborhood.

Vera (PSTU) had no campaign activities this Sunday.

*Updated article