Countries urge dispatch of inspectors to Ukrainian nuclear power plant

The American, French, German and British leaders demanded today (21) the rapid dispatch of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, occupied since March by Russian troops.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke on the phone about the matter.

war damage

The losses of the Ukrainian economy, with the war started by Russia almost six months ago, reached US$ 113.5 million, according to estimates released by the Kiev School of Economics (KSE).

The data were announced by Maksym Nefyodov, who leads projects to support the country’s reconstruction at the KSE Institute, a study center of the academic institution, according to the Ukrinform agency.

According to KSE data, the war damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, administrative buildings, education structures, airports, shopping centers and health and social service facilities, among other infrastructure.

Nefyodov said the work under development is centered on the country’s “recovery needs”, saying that the Russia Will Pay project is heading in this direction.

The objective of the project, according to the site of the KSE, is “to document, verify, analyze and estimate all material damage caused to Ukraine’s physical infrastructure”.

The project involves the Presidency of the Republic and the ministries of Economy, Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Infrastructure and Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, with US support.

Nefyodov said KSE teams analyze images of the destruction and damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, taken with the help of drones (unmanned aircraft) and satellites.

It is about recording the damage caused by the war and offering comprehensive solutions for the reconstruction of affected cities, he added.

“When reconstruction starts, we want the old Soviet infrastructure not just to be restored,” he said, referring to Ukraine’s time as part of the Soviet Union.

“We want this infrastructure to be more comfortable, meet modern urbanism principles and European standards. After all, Ukraine has already become a candidate for membership of the European Union.” [UE]and we must be ready for maximum integration”.

In early July, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal released a plan to rebuild Ukraine, with a ten-year investment of US$750 million.

The investment includes costs of the reforms necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The plan was announced during a meeting in Lugano, Switzerland, where nearly four dozen countries, including Portugal, and institutions signed a declaration on guiding principles for the reconstruction of Ukraine.