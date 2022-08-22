More than 40 federal agencies accept payment of fees via Pix

Almost two years after its launch, the PagTesouro platform is increasingly disseminated in the federal government. Currently, 44 public bodies have joined the system, which allows the payment of public services via Pix and credit card.

Among the services that can be paid electronically are registrations in public tenders and in the National High School Exam (Enem), issuance of passports, registration of patents and health fees and fines.

PagTesouro started working in November 2020, after a year of testing. The first body to join the system was the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Transactions carried out on PagTesouro are registered in the collection systems as a digital Union Collection Guide (GRU). This document was created by the Ministry of Economy to collect revenues from agencies, autarchies, foundations and other federal government entities.

The platform allows both the taxpayer and the collecting agency to view the payment a few seconds after its completion. All financial institutions that operate Pix accept payments from PagTesouro.

How to use

To make payments through PagTesouro, the service must be available on the public agency’s website. As soon as the citizen requests a service, the platform logo will appear on the page. Just click on it and choose the payment method you want: Pix or credit card.

If you want to pay using Pix, you must open the payment institution’s application and point your cell phone camera at the QR code that will appear on the screen. It is also possible to copy the code that appears on the public agency’s website and paste it into the application. After following the instructions and completing the payment, the proof will automatically appear on the screen.

Those paying by credit card must choose the corresponding option and choose one of the Payment Service Providers (PSP) presented. In this modality, an additional fee may be charged, which will be described in detail, and then proceed with payment confirmation.

When paying by credit card, the taxpayer can also pay the debt in installments. The public agency, however, will receive the amount in cash. The installment follows the logic of traditional commerce.

Check the list of federal agencies that accept to receive Pix:

1. National Civil Aviation Agency – Anac

2. National Land Transport Agency – ANTT

3. National Health Surveillance Agency – Anvisa

4. House Construction Box for Brazilian Navy Personnel – CCCPMB

5. Air Force Command

6. Navy Command

7. Navy Command – Maritime Professional Education Development Fund

8. Army Command

9. Securities and Exchange Commission – CVM

10. Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE

11. National Department of Works Against Droughts – DNOCS

12. Federal Police Department – DPF

13. Brazilian Hospital Services Company

14. Company of Urban Trains of Porto Alegre S/A

15. Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation – FUNAG

16. University of Brasília Foundation – FUB

17. University of Mato Grosso do Sul Foundation – UFMS

18. Federal University of Uberlândia Foundation – UFU

19. Army Fund – FEx

20. Military Service Fund – WSF

21. National Anti-Drug Fund

22. Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre

23. Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics – IBGE

24. Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Minas Gerais – IFMG

25. Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of the South of Minas Gerais – IFSULDEMINAS

26. National Institute of Industrial Property – Inpi

27. National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira – Inep

28. National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology – Inmetro

29. Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden

30. Electoral Justice (TSE and all regional electoral courts)

31. Ministry of Defense – MD

32. Ministry of Economy – ME

33. Ministry of Justice and Public Security – MJSP

34. Federal Highway Police – PRF

35. Secretariat of Aquaculture and Fisheries – SAP/MAPA

36. Federal Supreme Court

37. Federal University of Itajubá – UNIFEI

38. Federal University of Lavras – UFLA

39. Federal University of Santa Catarina – UFSC

40. Federal University of Viçosa – UFV

41. Federal University of Ceará – UFC

42. Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul – UFRGS

43. Fluminense Federal University – UFF

44. Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro – UFTM