Pope calls for dialogue on crisis between Church and State in Nicaragua

Pope Francis called on Sunday (21) for an “open and sincere” dialogue to resolve the impasse between the Church and the government in Nicaragua, after the arrest of a bishop who is one of the main critics of President Daniel Ortega.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square during his weekly blessing, Francis made the first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests and exiled them.

Francis, who did not specifically mention the arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, in the north of the country, said he follows the situation in Nicaragua “with concern and pain” and asked for prayers for the country.

“I would like to express my conviction and my desire that, through open and sincere dialogue, the foundations can be found for a respectful and peaceful coexistence,” Francis said.

Alvarez was taken during a pre-dawn operation in Matagalpa on Friday (19) and placed under house arrest in the capital Managua.

A critic of the Ortega government and one of the most influential figures in the Nicaraguan Church, Alvarez was confined for two weeks in a church house in Matagalpa along with five priests, a seminarian and a cameraman for a religious television channel.

* Additional reporting by Ismael Lopez

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.