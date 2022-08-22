BrazilBrazil

Brazil records 5,000 new cases and 113 deaths from covid-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 682,549 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (21) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,284,864. In 24 hours, 5,079 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 113 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 33,219,643 people have recovered from the disease and 384,672 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data in the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Tocantins and deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul. The numbers are generally lower on Sundays, Mondays or the days following holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.99 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.86 million) and Paraná (2.72 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (148.4 thousand). Then appears Roraima (174.2 thousand) and Amapá (177.9 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (173,918), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,255) and Minas Gerais (63,389).

Covid-19 bulletin - Ministry of Health

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




