Anatel has an open public consultation on active telemarketing

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has an open public consultation on updating the Operating Procedures for Assigning Numbering Resources. The agency is receiving suggestions on a proposal that amends Act No. 10,413/2021, which established the mandatory use of the 0303 prefix for active telemarketing calls.

The initiative seeks to improve the rules relating to the assignment of the 0303 code and establish new conditions for the use of three-digit codes and new rules on the activation of numbering resources. Among the changes proposed by the agency is the obligation for calls originating and destined to the mobile telephone network to also present the name of the company and not just the number.

The public consultation is open to receive contributions and suggestions, which are substantiated and duly identified, until September 18th. To participate, the interested party must access the Participa Anatel system.