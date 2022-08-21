São Paulo: work on the Cantareira System could leave 5 million without water

About 5 million residents of the cities of São Paulo, Guarulhos, Osasco, Franco da Rocha, Francisco Morato, Caieiras, Cajamar and São Caetano do Sul may face water supply problems this weekend, because of a work that will be carried out in the Cantareira System. The information is from the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp).

According to the company, the Guaraú treatment plant, which is responsible for producing water from the Cantareira System, will be paralyzed for the purpose of adapting the structure and preventive maintenance works. This intervention will take place from 6 pm today (20) until 6 am tomorrow (21).

Among the prevention works is the adaptation of the water arrival structure at the treatment station and the replacement of a large valve at the Santa Inês Pumping Station, which sends water for treatment in Guaraú.

The equipment, measuring 1.1 meters in diameter, weighs 16 tons and will be replaced by an identical one, informed Sabesp. Preventive maintenance of the entire electrical system of the treatment plant is also planned, among other repairs.

The company informed that 250 professionals will be involved in this work. The last time there was a similar maintenance, which caused a stop in the Cantareira System, was in 2016.

conscious use

During this period, Sabesp advises the population of Greater São Paulo to make conscientious use of the water stored in the water tanks of the properties until the completion of the service. The system should be normalized only on Monday (22).

To reduce the impacts of the lack of supply, Sabesp informed that it will activate the flexibility of the Integrated System of the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, which will allow regions normally served by Cantareira to receive water from other systems, momentarily.

The supply in regions with essential services, such as hospitals, will be redirected so that there is no interruption in the provision of the service. Tank trucks will also be made available for emergency situations.