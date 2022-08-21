Find out who are the candidates for the Senate in Roraima

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for the vice presidency were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 232 for senator, 10,269 for federal deputy, 16,208 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm. The campaign runs until October 1, the day before the first round.

In Roraima, there are five candidates for the Senate.

Know who they are:

Bartô Macuxi (PSOL) – nº 500 – Coalition: Federation PSOL Rede

Dr. Hiran (PP) – nº 111 – Coalition: Roraima Working and God Blessing

Dr. Ilderson (PTB) – nº 144 – Coalition: PTB

Judge Helder Girão (PMN) – nº 333 – Coalition: PMN

Maranhão do Povão (PDT) – nº 123 – Coalition: PDT

Mauricio Costa (Patriot) – nº 511 – Coalition: Patriota

Ozeas Colares (Pode) – nº 190 – Coalition: Pode

Romero Jucá (MDB) – nº 156 – Coalition: Roraima Much Better

Telmario Mota (PROS) – nº 903 – Coalition: Vamos Cuidar para Roraima Não Parar