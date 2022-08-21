BrazilBrazil

PF and ICMBio seize 200 kg of fish banned in Arraial do Cabo

In a joint operation launched today (20), the Federal Police and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) arrested a man in the act and seized 200 kilos (kg) of prohibited fish, 180 kg of holy ray and 20 kg of viola .

The approach took place in the Marine Extractive Reserve of Arraial do Cabo (RJ), in the Lagos Region.

A boat, trawls and other gear used in predatory fishing were also seized. A notice of infraction for environmental crime was drawn up by ICMBio.

Under the law, illegal fishing is punishable by up to three years in prison. “The man was taken to the Federal Police Station in Macaé (RJ) and will be available to justice,” the Federal Police said in a statement.

