Russian missile wounds 12 in Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

A Russian missile hit a residential area in a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear plant on Saturday, injuring 12 civilians and raising fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the messaging app Telegram that four children were between holidays in an attack that damaged several houses and a five-story apartment building in Voznesenk.

The city is about 30 kilometers (km) from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine.

The Mykolaiv region attorney general’s office, updating an earlier count, said 12 civilians were injured.

State-owned Energoatom, which manages Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants, described the attack on Voznesensk as “another act of nuclear terrorism by Russia”.

Russia did not respond to the accusation. Reuters was unable to verify the situation in Voznesensk at first. There were no reports of damage to the Pivdennoukrainsk plant.

