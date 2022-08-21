Check the day of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic

The first weekend of the election campaign moved the agenda of most of the 12 presidential candidates. This Saturday (20), some opted for a rally and march to expand contact with voters, others produced campaign materials in photo shoots or television recordings.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) was in Campo Grande (RJ) for a walk this morning. He talked to the population and, in a speech, said he defended a project of change to overcome hunger and the indebtedness of families. “Almost 70 million Brazilians are humiliated by the dirty name in the SPC [Serviço de Proteção ao Crédito] and it’s not because the Brazilian people are deadbeats. It’s because for 25 years the most immoral and shameful interest rate has been charged that impoverishes the people”, said the candidate, saying that this situation will change if elected. Ciro walked the streets of São Gonçalo (RJ).

Constituent Eymael (DC) took advantage of Saturday to rest with his family and did not fulfill official agenda.

The presidential candidate Felipe D’Avila (Novo) made recordings for the election campaign television program.

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in the city of Rezende (RJ), where he found supporters and waved at cars and motorcycles, in what he called “feeling the temperature of the population”. In broadcast on his social networks, Bolsonaro thanked God for the mission of being president of the Republic and asked for support from voters. “We are in this endeavor seeking re-election, if that is your understanding. Otherwise, we respect. But our democracy, our freedom above all,” he said.

Leonardo Péricles took a walk this morning in Mauá, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, where he presented his proposals to the population.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) officially launched his candidacy at a rally in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo. During his speech, Lula said that, if elected, he intends to readjust the income tax table. He also promised to return to readjust the minimum wage annually, above inflation. Lula also spoke about religion. “I want to say that I defend the secular state. The state does not have to have religion. All religions must be defended by the State. And churches should not have a political party because churches should take care of faith and spirituality,” he added.

Candidate Pablo Marçal (Pros) participated in a “sticker” on supporters’ cars in São Paulo.

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) is under house arrest and has not fulfilled his public agenda.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), the MDB’s presidential candidate, took part in an act in São Paulo called the “campaign start”. Alongside politicians, Tebet presented herself as a candidate with a “clean record”. The candidate defended plurality in the country that today, according to her, discriminates against minorities. She also said again that, if elected, she intends to eradicate poverty in Brazil and eliminate the queue at day care centers for children aged three to five years old. This Saturday, the presidential candidate also dedicated herself to recording electoral programs for radio and TV.

Candidate Sofia Manzano (PCB) participated in a plenary session in Duque de Caixas (RJ). She presented some of the proposals from the economic field, which foresees a progressive taxation process, with taxation of large fortunes, profits and dividends that are distributed to shareholders, and accentuated taxation of luxury consumer goods “When tax rates are reduced, taxes in the production chain and places the emphasis on the taxation process on income and property, we allow the distribution of taxation to fall on those who earn more, who have more properties, who consume luxury goods”, he said.

Soraya Thronicke (União Brazil) was in Mato Grosso do Sul this morning launching her candidacy in her home state. She stated in a speech that her main proposal was the Federal Single Tax. “Whether from the right, from the left, or from the center, we still have a problem, which is a problem for every Brazilian: our economy. This hurts in the pocket of the poor, the rich, everyone. If we solve the economy, everything will be solved”, she said. The proposal for the Single Federal Tax, prepared by economist Marcos Cintra, provides for the replacement of all taxes of a declaratory nature by just one.

The presidential candidate Vera (PSTU) took advantage of Saturday to do a photo shoot.