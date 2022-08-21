BrazilBrazil

At least 32 people die in two accidents in Turkey

At least 32 people were killed in southeastern Turkey on Saturday, with some victims of a bus colliding with emergency workers and journalists working close to an earlier accident on a road near the city of Gaziantep, local officials said.

Sixteen people were killed during the second incident, regional governor Davut Gul said, adding that the dead included three firefighters, four emergency workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

“While firefighters, medical staff and other colleagues were responding to an accident, another bus crashed about 200 meters away. The bus skidded towards this location and ran over rescuers and injured people to the ground,” Gul said, speaking from the crash site. . on the road east of Gaziantep.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said first responders and journalists “lost their lives in the line of duty”.

