Brazil records 15,500 new cases and 144 deaths from covid-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 682,502 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (20) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,279,785. In 24 hours, 15,548 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 144 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 33,197,861 people have recovered from the disease and 399,422 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data in the Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Tocantins and deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul. in the days following the holidays due to the reduction of teams to feed the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.99 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.86 million) and Paraná (2.72 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (148.2 thousand). Then appears Roraima (174.2 thousand) and Amapá (177.9 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (173,918), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,255) and Minas Gerais (63,389). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,027), Amapá (2,157) and Roraima (2,167).



Covid-19 bulletin – 08/20/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

Vaccination

To date, 473.9 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 178.9 million with the first dose and 160 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 105.4 million have already received the booster dose.