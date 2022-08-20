BrazilBrazil

Apple releases emergency update after discovering critical flaw

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read

Two security vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS and MacOS operating systems have caused the company to release an emergency update today (19) that must be done by all users.

According to a note from the tech giant, the vulnerabilities could allow bad actors to take “complete control of devices” by executing malicious code with elevated privileges without the knowledge or permission of the device owner.

The security flaw has been identified on iPhone 6S and higher devices; all models of iPad Pro, iPad 2 and above; iPad 5th generation and above; iPad Mini 4 and up and on the 7th generation iPod Touch.

As for the desktop operating system, macOS, the update must be made for users who are using the Monterey, Big Sur and Catalina versions.

how to update

On your Apple device, look for Settings (Settings), go to General > and select Software Update (Software Update). Wait for the search for the last update, keep your device connected to a wireless network and with a charge greater than 70%.

For desktop systems, go to System Preferences (System Preferences) > Software Update (Software Update).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

RJ and ES have higher increases in revenue until the 3rd bimester

3 hours ago

National team midfielder Casemiro leaves Real Madrid for Manchester United

3 hours ago

Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region is installed in Minas Gerais

3 hours ago

Covid-19 presents lowest data in the last 60 days in RJ

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.