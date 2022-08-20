National team midfielder Casemiro leaves Real Madrid for Manchester United

The midfielder Casemiro, attacking midfielder of the Brazilian team, is the newest reinforcement of Manchester United (England). On Friday afternoon (19), both Real Madrid, where the player played for the past nine years, and his new British club confirmed through social media the transfer of Casemiro, 30 years old.

First to announce the United deal, Real Madrid was full of praise behind the wheel, who helped the Spanish club win 18 titles (five European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups). Casemiro played for São Paulo before being signed by Real.

“Since arriving in January 2013 to play for Castilla at the age of 20, Casemiro has been one of the most transcendental players in one of the most important and successful periods in our history,” the Spanish club said in a statement. “Real Madrid is and will always be his home and he wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

Manchester United published shortly afterwards on Twitter the confirmation of the transfer of the player, who has already defended the canarian team in 63 games outside Brazil.

“Manchester United is pleased to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. Transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a doctor. We are all looking forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.”

We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇺🇸#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 19, 2022

In addition to the collection of titles won in his long stay at Real, Casemiro was elected the best player in the final of the European Super Cup, won by Real on August 10, and is also one of the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, granted by the magazine France Football to the best players of the season.

