Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region is installed in Minas Gerais

The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, installed today (19), in Belo Horizonte, the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF6). The result of a project approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, the TRF6 will cover the state of Minas Gerais and will have 18 judges.

The creation of the TRF comes from a judicial demand to streamline processes, since Minas Gerais was part of the TRF of the 1st Region, based in Brasília, and which covered 13 other units of the federation in addition to Minas. The state of Minas Gerais was responsible, alone, for more than 30% of all cases that are processed in the TRF of the 1st Region.

With the state leaving its composition, the TRF of the 1st Region will cover Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pará, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima, Federal District and Tocantins.

“The Federal Regional Court of the Sixth Region is the result of the need for a better organization of the Federal Justice to guarantee a quick and efficient justice, in order to realize fundamental rights and reduce inequalities”, said Martins in a speech. At the ceremony, the president of TRF6, judge Mônica Sifuentes, was also elected. Another 17 judges took office.

The ceremony was attended by President Bolsonaro, the President of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Luiz Fux. In a quick speech, Bolsonaro spoke about the process of creating the TRF 6 and stated that the creation of a TRF to serve Minas Gerais will benefit the entire country.

“Fate wanted me to be the president who sanctioned the law creating the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region. A work that started back there to do justice, not only with Minas Gerais, but with the entire Brazilian population, which will have speed in its processes”, said Bolsonaro. “I am sure that you will distribute justice to everyone in our Brazil”, he added, addressing the judges chosen to compose the new Federal Regional Court.