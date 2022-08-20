Covid-19 presents lowest data in the last 60 days in RJ

The early weekly indicators of the Covid-19 Panorama, released this Friday (19), show a trend of stability in Rio de Janeiro, with the lowest data in the last two months.

The analysis of data from the State Department of Health (SES) indicates that the attendance of cases of flu syndrome in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of the state network reduced 2% in relation to the previous week, configuring the lowest daily average of the last 60 years. days. In the week of August 1 to 7, the daily average of visits in the UPAs was 163, of which 52 were pediatric. In the week of August 8 to 14, the daily average was 159 visits, 51 of which were pediatric.

The Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, confirmed “the best scenario of the last two months, which is largely due to vaccination and, therefore, we need the population to continue doing its part, seeking health posts to complete the scheme.” vaccine.”

Antigen and RT-PCR positivity rates maintain a downward trend. Between August 8 and 14, an average of 2,900 antigen tests were performed per day, with a positivity of 5%. In relation to RT-PCR, an average of 280 tests per day are being analyzed, with a positivity of 3%. In the previous week, the positivity of the antigen tests was in 7% and that of the RT-PCR exams, in 5%.

To check the number of hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination coverage rate, simply access the Covid-19 Monitoring Panel.