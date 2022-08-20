survey shows that residents report police assaults

A survey carried out with residents of Jacarezinho, in the north zone of the capital Rio de Janeiro, about the five months of the Integrated City program, pointed out that the majority of respondents feel more insecure, report police raids on homes and have witnessed or have been victims of aggression by state agents. The Rio de Janeiro government’s program began in January of this year in Jacarezinho and Muzema, in the west zone, and since then, military police officers remain based in these communities.

The data were collected by the Cidade Integrada Observatory, carried out by the Institute for the Defense of the Black Population, by the New Illegalisms Study Group, by Casa Fluminense and also by the Laboratory of Data and Narratives on Favelas and Peripheries (LabJaca). A total of 387 residents approached while transiting the favela were interviewed, a sample considered compatible by the researchers based on the population of 37,000 inhabitants recorded by the 2010 Census. The margin of error in the calculated percentages is 5%.

The report points out that 69% of respondents feel more insecure since the start of the program, while only 10% feel more secure. For the report, the data show that Cidade Integrada failed.

“In addition to failing to deliver most of the services promised by the State to the neighborhood and interrupting or reducing projects started, the occupation of the territory by the Military Police produced a greater sense of insecurity in the population”, says the text.

wanted by Brazil Agencythe press office of the Secretary of State for the Military Police reported that, since the beginning of the program, an advanced post of the General Corregedoria of the Corporation has been installed in the community.

“During this period, eight complaints were registered and all are being duly investigated. Installed in an area close to the Family Clinic, the post remains available to residents”.

aggression

The study points out that the daily occurrence of police pursuits, sometimes with gunfire, made residents more cautious and affected leisure options for 76% of respondents. More than half, 53%, consider that street parties were harmed by Cidade Integrada, and 50% say that the program made it difficult to let children play in the street.

The report by the Cidade Integrada Observatory points out that police officers from the program have already entered the house of 50% of respondents without a court order, and 25% of people said they saw this happen to neighbors.

There are also reports of police entering the homes of community residents and stealing or damaging personal belongings. According to the survey, 35% of people witnessed this occur, and 30% were victims of these crimes. Less than 15% of respondents denied that this happens in Jacarezinho or said they had never heard about it.

“My sister’s perfume was stolen, which cost R$600 and a bottle of whiskey,” said one of the residents, according to the report.

“I woke up and they were at my house. They wouldn’t let me put on clothes. They searched my house with me naked. In addition to their violence when they entered my house without power, I was also scared because of the way they looked at my body”, reported one interviewee.

The report indicates that 10% of those interviewed have already been assaulted by police officers from Cidade Integrada, and 45% have seen other people being assaulted. In addition, in police approaches, 23% said they were treated with disrespect.

In the interview, 37% reported having seen police officers assaulting children and adolescents, 10% had seen assaults against LGBTQI+ people and 9% claimed to have witnessed sexual abuse against women.

Regarding the future, 62% of residents said they would prefer the program to end, while 19% responded that it should continue in an improved form. The percentage that would be satisfied if he continued as he is was only 1%.

Government

wanted by Brazil Agency, the state government says that the Integrated City program has been, since January of this year, taking citizenship, social development and security actions to the communities of Jacarezinho and Muzema and that the Integrated City Observatory research has no evidence. “The report released by the Cidade Integrada Observatory makes a series of statements without citing sources and evidence, which makes it impossible to support the indicated arguments. The document does not offer a theoretical framework or bibliography, disqualifying it as scientific research.”

Among the main services performed in the program, according to a government note, are the inauguration of Faetec de Manguinhos, the Detran post in Jacarezinho, the offer of professional qualification courses by the Desenvolvimento Mulher program for women heads of families, the land regularization made possible by the Casa Legal and the inspection of housing units carried out by Na Régua.

The government also points out that in a survey carried out by Datafolha, 59% of respondents answered that they were in favor of the Integrated City program. “The Observatório Cidade Integrada’s own report recommends that the social programs and public services offered by the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro be maintained.”