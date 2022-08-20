Authorities discuss agreement for disaster in Mariana

Several authorities met today (19), in Belo Horizonte, during a conciliation hearing in search of a reparation agreement for those affected by the rupture of the Fundão dam, which took place in Mariana (MG), in 2015.

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Council of Justice (CNJ), Luiz Fux, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, in addition to representatives of the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo and those affected.

According to Aras, progress was made during the discussion and there is a possibility of closing the agreement. A new meeting was scheduled for Tuesday (23), at the CNJ.

“I believe that the pending issues will be settled at the meeting next Tuesday at the CNJ, and that we are close to finding a solution that restores damages and losses to the environment, the population and the State”, said the prosecutor.

Negotiations are brokered by the CNJ. The agency informed that the negotiations are in secrecy due to legal obligation and should continue next week.

action in england

Proceedings seeking compensation are also being processed outside the country. In July, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that the Court of England will hear a class action brought by the law firm representing some 200,000 affected by the dam failure. Lawyers maintain that the Brazilian legal system has not been able to ensure due reparation.

After accepting the judgment, Samarco declared that more than 376,700 people had already been compensated, with more than R$ 21.8 billion being allocated to the actions carried out by the Renova Foundation, created to carry out the reparations.