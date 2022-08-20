Covid-19: Pfizer seeks authorization for emergency use of new vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received from pharmaceutical Pfizer the request for authorization for the emergency use of a second vaccine against covid-19. The new vaccine is of the bivalent type, that is, it acts against two strains of the virus. In this case, the vaccine consists of a mixture of the original strain, used in the ComiRNAty vaccine, already applied in Brazil since February 2021, and the Ômicron strain, subvariant BA.1.

Once the emergency use authorization request is received, Anvisa has 30 days to complete the assessment. This period is interrupted whenever it is necessary to request the company to provide additional information or clarifications on the quality, efficacy and safety data presented.

The UK was the first country to approve a vaccine aimed at fighting Omicron. The bivalent vaccine, manufactured by the North American laboratory Moderna, had its approval confirmed this week. The decision of the British regulatory body, equivalent to Anvisa, was based on clinical trials that showed a “strong immune response” against Ômicron triggered by the immunizer.