BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Pfizer seeks authorization for emergency use of new vaccine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received from pharmaceutical Pfizer the request for authorization for the emergency use of a second vaccine against covid-19. The new vaccine is of the bivalent type, that is, it acts against two strains of the virus. In this case, the vaccine consists of a mixture of the original strain, used in the ComiRNAty vaccine, already applied in Brazil since February 2021, and the Ômicron strain, subvariant BA.1.

Once the emergency use authorization request is received, Anvisa has 30 days to complete the assessment. This period is interrupted whenever it is necessary to request the company to provide additional information or clarifications on the quality, efficacy and safety data presented.

The UK was the first country to approve a vaccine aimed at fighting Omicron. The bivalent vaccine, manufactured by the North American laboratory Moderna, had its approval confirmed this week. The decision of the British regulatory body, equivalent to Anvisa, was based on clinical trials that showed a “strong immune response” against Ômicron triggered by the immunizer.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 5 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Apple releases emergency update after discovering critical flaw

2 hours ago

RJ and ES have higher increases in revenue until the 3rd bimester

3 hours ago

National team midfielder Casemiro leaves Real Madrid for Manchester United

3 hours ago

Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region is installed in Minas Gerais

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.