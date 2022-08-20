Soraya Thronicke wants a single tax to boost the country’s evolution

The candidate for the presidency of União Brazil, Soraya Thronicke, defended today (19) the adoption of the Single Federal Tax in the country. The proposal is in his government plan, delivered during the afternoon, at a campaign event, to the candidate for re-election to the government of the state of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia.

“The Federal Single Tax is our flagship proposal to solve the biggest and only problem that Brazil really has, which is the lack of prosperity. Our people need to prosper, and when the economy is doing well, everything is going well”, said the candidate, in São Paulo.

The Single Federal Tax, prepared by economist Marcos Cintra, provides for the replacement of all taxes of a declaratory nature by just one. According to the proposal, the requirements for issuing invoices, filling in collection guides, income or asset declarations and any other tax formality would be eliminated.

The candidate also pointed out that her slate’s government plan does not only have proposals for the four-year term of the next government, but is a long-term plan for the country. “It’s not just a four-year plan, like a lot of people do. This is a project of the State of União Brazil, of our candidacy, alongside Professor Marcos Cintra, for Brazil,” she said.