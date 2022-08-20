Brazil records 18,800 new cases and 142 deaths from covid-19

The Ministry of Health released today (19) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 18,800 new cases of the disease and 142 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 34.2 million confirmed cases and 682,300 registered deaths. Recovered cases total 33.1 million (96.8% of cases).

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases, with 5.9 million cases and 173,800 deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.8 million cases and 63.3 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.7 million cases and 44.9 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.6 million cases and 40.7 thousand deaths).



Epidemiology Bulletin – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 473.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, 178.9 million of which were the first dose; 160 million from the second dose, plus 105.3 million from the first booster dose and 19.6 million from the second booster dose.