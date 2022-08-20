MP asks that Dr. Jarinho and Monique Medeiros pass by popular jury

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro asked the Judiciary that former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, and his ex-partner, Monique Medeiros da Costa e Silva de Almeida, be tried on charges of murder, torture and coercion by a popular jury. The couple is accused of killing Monique’s 4-year-old son Henry Borel in 2021.

According to the accused, Henry was found unconscious in the residence where the couple lived, in Barra da Tijuca, in the early hours of March 8. Taken to hospital with multiple bodily injuries, he was pronounced dead from internal bleeding and liver laceration.

Jairinho and Monique were denounced, in May 2021, for triple aggravated homicide, torture, procedural fraud and coercion in the course of the process, while only Monique was denounced for procedural fraud, for having made a false statement in the hospital during medical care provided to Henry a month before the child’s death.

allegations

In the closing arguments, the 2nd Prosecutor’s Office highlights to the 2nd Capital Jury Court that, in the period between 11:30 pm on March 7, 2021 and 3:30 am on March 8, 2021, Jairinho, through blunt action against Henry, caused serious injuries to the boy, which resulted in the child’s death. Monique, in turn, omitted from her own legal responsibility, contributing to the consummation of the crime of murder of the son, since, being aware of the aggressions that the minor suffered from his stepfather, and being present at the scene of the facts, he did nothing to avoid them.

According to the lawsuit, “the crime was committed for a clumsy motive, since Jairinho was happy with the child’s pain and despair, while Monique consented to the episodes of violence for her financial benefit, achieved by the union with her ex. – councilor, through an appeal that made it impossible to defend the victim, and with the use of cruel means, the victim having suffered intense physical suffering”.

The document also indicates that there was a crime of torture, after the victim’s nanny confirmed that the boy complained of pain after spending some time alone with Jairinho, and of coercion, as the accused induced employees of the residence to provide false information in testimony to the authority. policeman.

Regarding the possible crime of procedural fraud, there was not enough evidence that an employee of the couple would have cleaned the apartment due to the occurrence of the homicide. There is no evidence that, on the day of the crime, the accused passed a different order than usual, to make the forensic work unfeasible.

In relation to ideological falsehood, the prosecutor’s document states that the false statement made by Monique to the Hospital can be considered a self-defense thesis, highlighting that the conduct makes it clear that the mother was omitting in relation to the aggressions suffered by the victim.

In the document sent to the court, the prosecution wrote that the materiality and authorship of the crimes are indisputable and there is no evidence in the case file capable of ruling out the illegality or culpability of the agents. “It is necessary to register that the crimes were committed by the victim’s mother and stepfather, in the family environment. Thus, with the authorship of the narrated fact duly delineated in the case file, the Public Prosecutor’s Office understands that the requirements for indictment are present, with regard to the crimes of murder, torture and coercion in the course of the process”.