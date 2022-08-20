TSE asks Marçal and PROS to express their views on candidacy

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, granted today (19) a period of 72 hours for the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Pablo Marçal and the PROS, to express their views on the validity of the candidacy. After receiving the information, the minister, who is the rapporteur of the case, will decide the matter.

The decision was made for those involved to express their views on the obstacle involving Marçal’s candidacy.

Earlier this month, Marçal’s candidacy was registered when PROS was under the command of Marcus Holanda, leader of a wing of the party that opposes the current president, Eurípedes Júnior.

After a legal dispute over the party’s command, the TSE granted an injunction to determine that Eurípedes Júnior remains in the party’s presidency.

With the decision, the PROS leadership convened a new party convention to revoke Marçal’s candidacy and support the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, the name of Pablo Marçal, who is a coach and digital influencer, remains in the DivulgaCand system, a platform that brings together the records of the 12 presidential candidates.

Roberto Jefferson

Another candidate for the Presidency of the Republic may have the registration barred by the TSE. Earlier, Minister Carlos Horbach ordered the suspension of transfers of funds to the campaign of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB).

The measure was taken at the request of the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE), which challenged Jefferson’s candidacy. According to the MPE, Jeffferson is ineligible until December 24, 2023 for having been convicted in Criminal Action 470, the monthly allowance process, and cannot contest this year’s elections. Under the Clean Record Law, ineligibility is eight years after serving the sentence.

The decision is valid until the court definitively decides the case.