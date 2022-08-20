BrazilBrazil

Bia Haddad crashes in Cincinnati WTA 1000 doubles

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read

The Brazilian Bia Haddad said goodbye to the WTA 1000 doubles dispute in Cincinnati (USA) when she was defeated, alongside the Kazakh Anna Danilina, by the Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and the Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the competition by 2 sets to 1 ( 3/6, 6/3 and 8/10) this Friday (19).

Now, the current runner-up of the WTA 1000 from Toronto (Canada) has as her great objective the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which starts on August 29.

Bia Haddad is experiencing a special moment in her career, as, last Monday (15th), she took the 16th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This is the best position ever achieved by a national athlete (in the 1960s, when Maria Esther Bueno collected titles, the world ranking did not yet exist).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Apple releases emergency update after discovering critical flaw

2 hours ago

RJ and ES have higher increases in revenue until the 3rd bimester

3 hours ago

National team midfielder Casemiro leaves Real Madrid for Manchester United

3 hours ago

Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region is installed in Minas Gerais

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.