Bia Haddad crashes in Cincinnati WTA 1000 doubles

The Brazilian Bia Haddad said goodbye to the WTA 1000 doubles dispute in Cincinnati (USA) when she was defeated, alongside the Kazakh Anna Danilina, by the Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and the Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the competition by 2 sets to 1 ( 3/6, 6/3 and 8/10) this Friday (19).

Now, the current runner-up of the WTA 1000 from Toronto (Canada) has as her great objective the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which starts on August 29.

Bia Haddad is experiencing a special moment in her career, as, last Monday (15th), she took the 16th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This is the best position ever achieved by a national athlete (in the 1960s, when Maria Esther Bueno collected titles, the world ranking did not yet exist).