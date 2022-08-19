Eymael signs term of commitment Presidente Amigo da Criança

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Christian Democracy, Constituent Eymael, signed this afternoon (18) the term of commitment of the Presidente Amigo da Criança project, organized by the Abrinq Foundation for the Rights of Children and Adolescents.

In 2002, Fundação Abrinq created the Presidente Amigo da Criança Program with the objective of establishing a commitment between the federal government and civil society to contribute to the promotion and guarantee of the rights of children and adolescents in Brazil.

Since then, the institution mobilizes, every four years, the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic to sign a term of commitment, in which they commit to prioritize actions and public policies in favor of childhood and adolescence if they are elected. By signing the document, the candidates also assume the responsibility of dialoguing with civil society and offering subsidies for the realization of social control over the actions carried out during the mandate.

“I would like to register my emotion and my pride in being able to sign this documentation where I confirm my commitment and my loyalty to the ideals of Abrinq”, said the presidential candidate alongside the president of the institution, Synésio Batista da Costa.