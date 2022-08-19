TSE informs presidential candidates’ time during election time

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) released today (18) the proposal for the distribution of free time on radio and television for candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The advertisement starts on the 26th of this month and runs until the 29th of September.

The draft resolution was presented during a public hearing promoted by the TSE and may still be contested by the parties. The final text will be judged on Tuesday (23). The time is calculated according to the representation of political parties in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the calculation, the distribution of the candidates’ daily time in the advertising blocks was established as follows:

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (3 minutes and 39 seconds) – Coalition Coalition Brazil da Esperança, formed by the Brazil da Esperança Federation (PT, PCdoB, PV), PSOL/Rede Federation, Solidarity, PSB, AGIR, Avante and Pros

Jair Bolsonaro (2 minutes and 38 seconds) – Coalition for the Good of Brazil (PL, PP and Republicans);

Simone Tebet (2 minutes and 20 seconds) – Brazil for All Coalition (MDB and PSDB-Cidadania Federation and Podemos);

Soraya Thronicke (2 minutes and 10 seconds) – União Brazil

Ciro Gomes (52 seconds) – PDT

Roberto Jefferson (25 seconds) – PTB

Felipe D’Avila (22 seconds) – New

Candidates will still have advertising inserts available during the broadcasters’ programming.

Eymael (A.D), Leo Pericles (UP), Vera Lucia (PSTU) and Sofia Manzano (PCB), who have not met the minimum requirements, will not have access to the election schedule. Due to the barrier clause, for that, the parties must have obtained 1.5% of the valid votes in the last election in a third of the states, or nine elected deputies distributed over a third of the national territory.

Pablo Marçal (Pros) did not enter the count. Under new management, the legend revoked his candidacy.

order of presentation

On August 26, the first day of the electoral period, the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be presented in the following order: Roberto Jefferson, Soraya Thronicke, Felipe D’Avila, Lula, Simone Tebet, Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies.

If there is a second round for the presidential race and for state governments, the vote will take place on October 30th.