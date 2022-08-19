cold front brings rain and waves of up to 3 meters on the weekend in Rio

Cold, rain and waves up to 3 meters high. This is the weather forecast for the weekend in the capital Rio de Janeiro. According to Alerta Rio, the approach of a cold front starting tonight (18) should cause temperatures to decline sharply. From today to tomorrow, the forecast is for a drop of 12 degrees in the maximum temperature.

Tomorrow, the maximum should not exceed 22 degrees, with a predicted minimum of 14 degrees. Skies will be overcast, with light to moderate rain starting in the morning and moderate to strong winds throughout the day.

On Saturday (20), after the passage of the cold front, the humid winds coming from the ocean will keep the weather unstable. The forecast is for cloudy to overcast skies, with light to moderate rain at any given time. It will get colder, with the thermometers reading between 12 degrees and 20 degrees.

On Sunday, the forecast is for the temperature to be between 11 degrees and 21 degrees. The sky should be clearer, from cloudy to partially cloudy, but there is still a forecast of isolated rain during the morning.

On Monday (22), there will be reduced cloudiness and no rain forecast. The maximum should reach 23 degrees and the minimum 10 degrees.

hangover warning





The Brazilian Navy has advanced the warning of a hangover for the coast of Rio de Janeiro, initially scheduled to occur from 9 pm today, to this afternoon. From 15:00 waves are expected that can reach up to 3 meters in height. Even in the morning, it was already possible to see the waves breaking near the Copacabana Beach boardwalk, in some stretches of the shore. The hangover should last until 9pm on Saturday.

During the period, the city government of Rio recommends that the population avoid bathing in the sea in areas that are in a condition of surf, practicing sports in the sea, cycling on the shore if the waves are hitting the bike path and staying at viewpoints on the shore or in places close to the sea. Fishermen should avoid sailing during the hangover period. In case of accidents, the recommendation is not to go into the sea to rescue the victims and immediately call the Fire Department teams by phone 193.





Strong winds

The occurrence of moderate to strong winds in Rio is forecast for tomorrow. Today, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), strong wind gusts have already been recorded in the city, with speeds of up to 67 kilometers per hour (km/h).

According to Alerta Rio, moderate winds are those with an intensity between 18.5 km/h and 51.9 km/h and can lift dust and small papers, move tree branches and the umbrella begins to be used with difficulty. Strong winds range from 52 km/h to 76 km/h and are capable of shaking large trees and breaking branches.

*Intern under the supervision of Vitor Abdala