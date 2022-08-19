Minas wins the Brazilian Wheelchair Rugby Championship

Minas defeated Santer/RJ by 54 to 53, on the night of last Wednesday (18) at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, to win the Brazilian Wheelchair Rugby Championship.

And it was a turnaround! Minas beat Santer 54-53 and is now the current Brazilian champion! 🏆 Congratulations to all of you! And thank you so much for the support! 🫂#LotteriesCaixa pic.twitter.com/V3A2naMAL4 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) August 17, 2022

This was Minas’ fifth national conquest, which was highlighted in the decision by Júlio Braz, who totaled 45 tries.

The competition, which started last Monday (15), had six clubs divided into two groups in the first phase. Key A was formed by Santer/RJ, Ronins/SP and BSB/DF. B had Minas/MG, Gigantes/SP and Gladiadores/PR.