Complexo da Maré had a lethality due to covid twice that of Rio

The Maré Favelas Complex, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, had a lethality twice as high as the capital of Rio de Janeiro in the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, but the intervention of a project that brought together researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and activists from the non-governmental organization Redes da Maré mitigated the impact of the disease from September 2020.

The results of the Vacina Maré and Conectação Saúde: Keeping an eye on Covid-19 projects were presented today (18) at the seminar Looks at Covid in favelas: science, participation and public health, promoted by Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro.

Virologist Thiago Moreno described in his presentation on mapping the genetic variants of the coronavirus that circulated in Maré that, in July 2020, the communities of the complex already concentrated 93 deaths from covid-19, which represented a lethality of 15% compared to to the 592 confirmed cases so far.

“Mortality was twice that of the city of Rio de Janeiro. We had the clear perception that it was important to understand what was happening in that region”, said Moreno, linked to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas (INI/Fiocruz )

The researcher sees the living conditions in the favela complex as factors that were linked to this greater lethality, since the high population density and low income make home isolation difficult and facilitate the transmission of the virus. Maré is a complex of 16 communities with around 140,000 inhabitants, spread over just 5 square kilometers.

Problems with basic sanitation, poorly ventilated housing and urban violence worsen the quality of life of this population, as different criminal factions dispute the territory, where shootings and police operations take place.

Researcher Amanda Batista, from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), participated in the Health Connection and compared data that show the evolution of the pandemic in the complex after the intervention of the project, which was responsible for the notification of more than 97% of Covid-19 cases in Maré, as 29,500 RT-PCR tests and 5,500 telemedicine visits were carried out by April 2021.

The period from September 2020 to April 2021 had 124% more cases reported than the previous months of the pandemic, showing an improvement in surveillance, while deaths fell by 62%, and lethality, 77%.

To compare the data with other Carioca communities, the researcher showed how the numbers evolved in the same period in Rocinha, Cidade de Deus and Mangueira. There was a less intense increase in notifications, of 78%, and a less accentuated fall in deaths, of 27%, and in lethality, of 52%.

Among the actions taken by the Health Connection, in addition to surveillance, she highlights assistance for compliance with social isolation, in which meals and hygiene and cleaning items were provided so that 747 families could comply with the quarantine, interrupting the chain of transmission. of the virus without compromising food safety.

In view of this, the researcher argues that the community should be involved in public health responses to health emergencies, building with the health authorities the ideal solution for each case.

“Each place has its peculiarity. The same health policy does not work in the same way for all places”, he warns.

Results of the Vacina Maré project were also presented, which promoted vaccination against covid-19 in the favela complex, and obtained immunization rates above the city average and allowed for studies on the effectiveness of vaccines to be carried out.

Fernando Bozza, a researcher at INI/Fiocruz, said that more than 5,000 people were followed, and now the studies seek to continue the research for another 2 years, which would make it possible to investigate other diseases.

“We can add other questions and this is one of the points that we are thinking a lot today,” he said. He has a group of volunteers of more than 3 thousand people for the next 2 years of research. “Cycle two is a great challenge, because at that time there was a great mobilization around the vaccine. We are still here fighting for this inclusion”.

At the opening of the seminar, the president of Fiocruz, Nísia Trindade Lima, highlighted the foundation’s partnership with civil society and thanked the efforts of the researchers and volunteers who took part in the project.

“We always have to think that in addition to pointing out inequalities, we have to point out the power of social movements, partnerships and associations to overcome this situation and learn from it. Maré’s experience is very important for its residents and for Fiocruz” , he pointed out.