Bia Haddad reaches quarterfinals in Cincinnati WTA 1000 doubles

The Brazilian Bia Haddad qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket of the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati (USA) by overcoming, along with the Kazakh Anna Danilina, the Japanese Ena Shibahara and the Chinese Shuai Zhang by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6/3 and 6/3) this Thursday (18).

The current runner-up of the WTA 1000 from Toronto (Canada) returns to the court with her duo next Friday (19), when she meets Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko.

Bia Haddad is experiencing a special moment in her career, as, last Monday (15th), she took the 16th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This is the best position ever achieved by a national athlete (in the 1960s, when Maria Esther Bueno collected titles, the world ranking did not yet exist).