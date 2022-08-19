BrazilBrazil

Bia Haddad reaches quarterfinals in Cincinnati WTA 1000 doubles

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The Brazilian Bia Haddad qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket of the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati (USA) by overcoming, along with the Kazakh Anna Danilina, the Japanese Ena Shibahara and the Chinese Shuai Zhang by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6/3 and 6/3) this Thursday (18).

The current runner-up of the WTA 1000 from Toronto (Canada) returns to the court with her duo next Friday (19), when she meets Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko.

Bia Haddad is experiencing a special moment in her career, as, last Monday (15th), she took the 16th position in the ranking of the International Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). This is the best position ever achieved by a national athlete (in the 1960s, when Maria Esther Bueno collected titles, the world ranking did not yet exist).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Apple releases emergency update after discovering critical flaw

2 hours ago

RJ and ES have higher increases in revenue until the 3rd bimester

3 hours ago

National team midfielder Casemiro leaves Real Madrid for Manchester United

3 hours ago

Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region is installed in Minas Gerais

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.