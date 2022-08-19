BrazilBrazil

Vera Lúcia says that her government’s priority will be to fight hunger

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSTU, Vera Lucia Pereira, said today (18) that her government’s priority will be to end hunger and misery in the country. To achieve her objective, the candidate stated that she will nationalize the largest food companies in the country and carry out agrarian reform.

Brazil is one of the countries that produces the most food in the world, however, more than 30 million Brazilians are starving. We are back on the UN Hunger Map [Organização das Nações Unidas]. We defend nationalizing the largest food companies in the country and carrying out agrarian reform to guarantee food for all Brazilians”, he said while active at the Brazilândia Free Fair, in the North zone of the capital of São Paulo.

To combat unemployment, Vera defended the implementation of a public works plan and reduce working hours, without reducing wages.

In addition to the activity at the Feria da Brazilândia, Vera recorded, in the morning, videos for the campaign. In the early afternoon, he received the Country Plan for Childhood and Adolescence prepared by the Agenda 227 movement. In the evening, he participated in a conversation with students from the University of São Paulo (USP), at the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences, an event organized by Coletivo Rebellion.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




