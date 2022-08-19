Bolsonaro defends choice of ministers based on technical criteria

The candidate for re-election by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, defended today (18) the choice of the government team using technical criteria, according to the function of each ministry. According to him, that’s what he did in his first term as president.

“That’s a government that really wants to get its country off the ground,” he said. “Choosing technical people is not easy because it has a very big political issue, but it guarantees us that we can stop talking about ‘country of the future’ and talking about ‘country of the present’”, he added.

This Thursday, Bolsonaro was in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, to visit the city’s Technological Park, where there are federal government infrastructures, such as the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden).

Bolsonaro was accompanied by former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), candidate for the government of São Paulo, and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes (PL), candidate for the Senate for São Paulo. Among others, Bolsonaro cited the two as technical choices of his government. “I am the coach, they enter the field. That’s how we should work. I have always given full freedom to my ministers,” he said. “Only in this way were we able to go through difficult times like a pandemic. [da covid-19]a crisis [econômica] and a war [da Ucrânia]”, said.

The reelection candidate also said that he will not allow the legalization of drugs in Brazil. “We know that drug liberalization is a disgrace to the country, I don’t intend to admit that,” he said.

After the event at the Technological Park, the candidate for the PL followed in a convoy of motorcyclists to the Farma Conde Arena for another campaign act with the local candidates.

At night, during live weekly made on social networks, Jair Bolsonaro talked about the alert system he met at the Cemaden disaster control center. “We had a disaster just over 10 years ago in Petrópolis without Cemaden’s participation. Hundreds of people died. We had another one, at the end of last year, already with the participation of Cemaden – with warning signs – and, despite having rained much more than 10 years ago, the number of victims was 10 times lower, ”he said.

Bolsonaro also said that Cemaden is structured in “practically all of Brazil” with the ability to issue warnings about catastrophes, rains, windstorms and other natural events that may influence the daily lives of the population.

Whey protein

During the conversation with followers, Bolsonaro mentioned the reduction of federal taxes on products based on milk protein (whey protein), which went from 11% to 0% tax, and in safety items for motorcyclists, such as vests, which went from 35% to 0% tax.

Among the justifications, the president explained that the expenses for spinal injuries in the Unified Health System (SUS) with victims of motorcycle accidents are exponentially greater than the collection, and that a decrease in the value of the equipment should have a direct impact on the index. of occurrences.

*Updated article at 8:40 pm to expand content.