Number of cases of severe respiratory syndrome increases among children

The increase in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in children drew the attention of scientists from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), according to the latest InfoGripe Bulletin, released this Wednesday (17). Contrary to national rates in the other age groups, which are falling, contamination among children is rising.

According to Fiocruz, the research highlights that, despite the general sign of decline or stabilization, the recent increase in the age group from 0 to 11 years in several states of the Northeast, Southeast, South and Midwest raises a warning signal.

“In proportional terms, this growth is even more expressive in the age group from 5 to 11 years old. As it is restricted to the last few weeks, it is still not possible to clearly identify the virus responsible for this increase, although Sars-CoV-2 (covid-19) continues to be predominant in all age groups”, explained researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.

In the other age groups, the bulletin points to a level similar to that of April in SARS cases, the lowest since the beginning of the covid-19 epidemic in Brazil. The study, referring to Epidemiological Week 32 (from August 7th to 13th), is based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until August 15th.

The study shows decline in the long-term trend (last six weeks) and stability in the short-term trend (last three weeks). Data regarding laboratory results by age group indicate that Sars-CoV-2 remains dominant, especially in the adult population. Although it does not stand out in the national data, the H3N2 influenza virus is present in different age groups in Rio Grande do Sul.

In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 2% for influenza A, 0.2% for influenza B, 5.9% for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and 78.2% for Sars-CoV-2 (covid-19). Among the deaths, the presence of these same viruses among the positives was 0.7% of influenza A, 0.2% of influenza B, 0.2% of respiratory syncytial virus and 96.5% of Sars-CoV-2 ( Covid-19).

The entirety of the bulletin can be accessed on the Fiocruz website.