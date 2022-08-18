Rio Chamber rejects councilor’s appeal against impeachment request

The Justice and Writing Committee of the Rio de Janeiro City Council denied, this afternoon (17), the appeal filed last week by councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) against the report of the Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Council, which was favorable to the cancellation of the parliamentary mandate.

In the appeal, Gabriel Monteiro claimed the existence of irregularities in the investigation phase, which, according to him, were not proven by the Justice and Writing Commission.

With this, the process for breach of decorum advances, and the future of the councilor will be defined this Thursday (18), with the vote on the request for cassation in the plenary of the House.

According to the president of the Justice and Writing Committee, Inaldo Silva (Republicans), the analysis of Monteiro’s appeal was carried out with the support of the City Council’s legal advisors. He said that the appeal questions the process conducted by the Ethics Council, alleging that it has legal defects. According to Silva, the councilor also alleges the existence of defects in the Ethics Council’s procedures, as he did in an appeal analyzed by the commission in May.

How will the session be?

The plenary session begins at 2:00 pm tomorrow, with the so-called Great Expedient, but the discussion and voting on the request for annulment will take place in the ordinary session, starting at 4:00 pm. The rapporteur, Chico Alencar (PSOL), will have up to one hour to read the opinion in favor of the cassation. Then, interested councilors have up to 15 minutes each to speak. After that, there is an opportunity for the defense to manifest, for up to two hours.

Once the defense speech is over, the leaders of parties and blocs can manifest themselves to guide the benches. Voting is nominal, through the electronic panel.

The favorable votes of two-thirds of the councilors (34) are necessary for Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate to be revoked. All councilors vote.

To approve a possible suspension of mandate, it is necessary to form an absolute majority, that is, 26 of the 50 possible votes.

Gabriel Monteiro is investigated on allegations of rape and sexual harassment and for forging videos on the internet.

The defense of councilor Gabriel Monteiro states that, “despite the rejection of the appeal, even so, it will remain fierce and, tomorrow, of course, it will insist on demonstrating some notes that prove the innocence of the parliamentarian, as well as the criminal collusion formed to assassinate your reputation”.

*Article changed at 18:17 to increase the positioning of Gabriel Monteiro’s defense