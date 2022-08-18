Felipe D’Avila defends improvement of basic education

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the New Party, Felipe D’Avila, fulfilled his agenda this Wednesday (17) in the city of São Paulo, which began with a lunch with representatives of the Competitive Brazil movement. At the meeting, he defended the improvement of basic education to increase the productivity of the Brazilian economy and equal opportunities.

“Professional education in high school is very important, teacher training is also fundamental. We have to radically change the course of teaching in Brazil, we have to have more balance between practical and theoretical classes,” he said.

When presenting his government plan, the presidential candidate said that it is necessary to fight extreme poverty and said that it could be eradicated in four years. “It is absolutely possible. Just take what is being spent on emergency aid and focus on the really poorest”.

D’Avila also highlighted the importance of the environment agenda if he is elected, because, according to him, governments and markets have come to the conclusion that the world has to enter a low carbon economy by 2050. He highlighted the fight against deforestation and the recovery of degraded areas as crucial measures to meet the goals agreed upon by Brazil.

“Brazil has 50 million hectares of degraded area. If we replant 3 million hectares, we will already be the first zero carbon nation in the world. It is a huge potential for Brazil to regain its international credibility,” she said.

The candidate also defended the agenda of modernization and competitiveness in Brazil, with the simplification of the tax system to open up the economy. “In our government plan, one of our main goals is the unilateral opening of the Brazilian economy. It will be gradual. But by creating a timeline, you create a sense of urgency. By creating a sense of urgency, you mobilize the private sector to pressure Congress to pass matters that do not get off the ground, such as tax reform, deregulation of the economy”.

D’Avila ended the second day of the campaign with a walk at the Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp), in Vila Leopoldina, in the city of São Paulo.