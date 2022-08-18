Find out who are the candidates for governor of Rio Grande do Sul

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Rio Grande do Sul, eleven candidates are running for office.

Check full list:

Argent (PSC): Roberto Argenta, 69, is a businessman, was a councilor and mayor of Igrejinha (RS), as well as a federal deputy elected by the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Born in Gramado, he is the son of small farmers, was a seminarian in Gravataí and graduated in Accounting Sciences from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. 46 years ago, he started Calçados Beira Rio SA in Igrejinha, on the banks of the Paranhana River, which gave rise to the company’s name. The candidate for vice is the municipal public servant Nívea Rosa, 46 years old.

Carlos Messalla (PCB): Carlos Messalla Lima da Rosa, 46, was born in Gravataí (RS) and lives in Porto Alegre. Federal public servant, works at the Post Office. Former leader of the Union of Postal Workers, he is a member of the PCB and the Unity Class. He was a candidate for councilor of Porto Alegre in 2020 by PCB. The candidate for vice on the ticket is retired public servant Edson Canabravo, 78 years old.

Edegar Pretto (PT): João Edegar Pretto, 51, graduated in public management, was president of the Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul and three times state deputy. He is from Miraguaí (RS). The deputy on the ticket is Porto Alegre councilor Pedro Ruas, 66, from Psol.

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): Bachelor of Laws from the Federal University of Pelotas, the 37-year-old toucan also studied public management at Columbia University, in the USA, and earned a master’s degree in management and public policy at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, in São Paulo. He was president of the City Council and mayor of Pelotas (RS). In 2018, he was elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul at the age of 33. The candidate for vice on the ticket, Gabriel Souza, from the MDB, 38, was elected state deputy in 2014 and 2018.

Luis Carlos Heinze (PP): is a rural producer and agronomist graduated from the Federal University of Santa Maria. Heinze, 71, was once mayor of São Borja (RS) and is in his fifth term as a federal deputy. He competes for the PRTB / PP / PTB coalition. He was also a professor at Colégio Estadual de São Borja. The candidate for vice on the ticket is psychologist Tanise Sabino, 42 years old, from PTB.

Onyx Lorenzoni (PL): gaucho from Porto Alegre, Onyx Lorenzoni, 67, is a veterinarian, twice state deputy in Rio Grande do Sul and is in his fifth term as federal deputy. He was Minister of the Civil House and of Labor and Social Security. He runs for governor on the Republican/Patriot/Pros/PL ticket. The deputy on the ticket is teacher Cláudia Jardim, 40 years old, from the same party.

Paulo Roberto (PCO): student Paulo Roberto Silveira Pedra Júnior, 39, is running for an elective seat for the first time. The candidate for vice governor, according to the Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul, is Mário César Zettermann Berlese Filho, from the same party.

Rejane de Oliveira (PSTU): is 61 years old, is a retired teacher from the state public education network in Rio Grande do Sul. She was president of the teachers’ union and member of the State and National Executive of the Central Union and Popular. She is running for the first time for an elective office. The candidate for vice is the retired public servant Vera Rosane de Oliveira, 57 years old, from the same party.

Ricardo Jobim (New): Born in Santa Maria, he is a lawyer, specialist in negotiation and medical law, working in criminal law. He is a member of the Diário de Santa Maria newspaper. He is secretary general of the Rural Association of Santa Maria and was president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), subsection of Santa Maria. Lawyer Rafael Dresch, 46, is running for vice president.

Vicente Bogo (PSB): Born in Rio do Oeste (SC), he is 65 years old, holds a degree in philosophy from the Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters Dom Bosco, and a postgraduate degree in education. He also graduated in Science and Mathematics and did two more postgraduate degrees: one in political philosophy and the other in sociology. He was a professor, constituent federal deputy, president of the Organization of Cooperatives of the State of Rio Grande do Sul. The runner-up on the ticket is high school teacher Josi Paz, 43 years old.

Vieira da Cunha (PDT): Born in Cachoeira do Sul (RS), he is 62 years old and holds a law degree from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. State prosecutor, he was elected councilor of Porto Alegre, state deputy, president of the Legislative Assembly and federal deputy twice. He was national president of the PDT and Secretary of Education of Rio Grande do Sul. He competes for the PDT / Avante plate. The deputy is teacher Regina Costa dos Santos, 39 years old.

Updated with data from the TSE until 16:56 on 08/17/2022