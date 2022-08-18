Anvisa approves end of mandatory masks on planes

After more than two years, masks will no longer be required on planes and at airports. Unanimously, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved today (17) the end of the requirement for protective equipment on flights in Brazil.

Despite the end of the obligation, face masks and social distancing will continue to be recommended as measures to minimize the risk of transmission of covid-19. The measure was approved by the agency’s five directors: Alex Machado Campos, who was the rapporteur; Daniel Pereira; Romison Rodrigues Mota; Meiruze Sousa Freitas and Antonio Barra Torres, Anvisa’s CEO.

Even with the end of mandatory masks, a series of protocols in place since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic was maintained. Airports and airlines will continue to comply with the following measures:

• availability of gel alcohol

• audible warnings with adaptations, recommending the use of masks, especially by vulnerable people

• continuous cleaning and disinfection procedures

• air conditioning systems

• landing by ranks

In a document, Anvisa reported that the current epidemiological scenario allows some health measures taken in 2020 to be updated, such as the mandatory use of masks. “Given the current scenario, the use of masks, adopted until then as a collective health measure, is converted into an individual protection measure”, highlighted Anvisa.

The mask at air terminals and on planes is no longer required in several countries, such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

In May, Anvisa released the in-flight service and authorized the use of maximum passenger capacity on planes, but maintained the use of masks on planes and in restricted areas of airports.

The measures enter into force as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette of the Union.