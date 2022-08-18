Sofia Manzano defends investments in public institutions

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by PCB Sofia Manzano defended today (17) a health system that is 100% public. The proposal is included in his government plan, which is premised on the conflict of interests between neoliberal ideology and the rights of workers, youth and the poor population. The candidate’s day is dedicated to interviews and the visit she will make to the Brazilian Association of Mental Health.

Sofia Manzano told Brazil Agency that his candidacy “defends the expansion of the public health system, with the reversal of privatizations and revocation of contracts of all social health organizations (OSS) in the sector, as well as the nationalization of the entire private health sector, including the network of health services. assistance”, she said, referring to hospitals, outpatient services, diagnostic and therapeutic support.

She adds that the measure will also include sectors of research and production of drugs, immunobiologicals, blood products and inputs, medical-hospital material and equipment industry. “Only 100% public health can put life above profits,” she argued.

The candidate said that, if elected, she will expand public investments in the health sector, including aiming at expanding the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Butantã Institute to other states. To achieve this and other goals, the idea is to invest the equivalent of 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in public health.

Sofia adds that her program provides for “the prohibition of therapeutic communities and the strengthening of SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] within the perspective of the anti-asylum struggle”.

In the morning, Sofia Manzano gave an interview to the Badaró Magazine. The agenda provides for a face-to-face activity at the Brazilian Association of Mental Health in the early afternoon. At 7:30 pm, she will give an interview to the Institute of Political Education and Citizenship.

In the early afternoon, the PCB candidate participated, at the Brazilian Association of Mental Health, in São Paulo, in an activity on the anti-asylum struggle. Sofia Manzano defended the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS) of the Ministry of Health, and criticized therapeutic communities – private, non-profit entities that provide free care for people with disorders resulting from the use of psychoactive substances.

“Therapeutic communities must be banned. They are unscientific prisons for psychic treatment. We are going to re-equip and strengthen RAPS with an extension to all cities, neighborhoods and districts in Brazil, with a public tender”, he said.

Article updated at 5:47 pm to add information about the candidate’s participation in an event at the Brazilian Association of Mental Health.